Meghan Markle’s Mom Reveals Favorite Moment From Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland attended her daughter’s royal wedding to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19.

Now that she’s had some time reflect on her daughter’s special day, Ragland reportedly has picked out her favorite moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Doria is saying the biggest highlight of the wedding, of course after watching her daughter say ‘I do’ to the man she loves, was meeting the queen,” a source told Us Weekly on Sunday. “It would have been extremely intimidating for anyone, but Meghan and Harry really did a marvelous job of preparing her [with] what to expect.”

Ragland, a yoga instructor, met Queen Elizabeth II for tea with Harry and Markle at Windsor castle a day before the wedding. She also got the chance to meet Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and two of the couple’s three children in Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Harry reportedly told Ragland “numerous stories about the queen as a grandmother and what she (means) to him,” the source said.

Markle’s father Thomas Markle was unable to attend the event due to suffering a heart attack prior to the event. He did however manage to watch the ceremony while recovering in California.

The service was beautiful, and it’s history,” Thomas told TMZ after the ceremony. “I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter’s hand.”

“My baby girl is a duchess, and I love her so much,” he continued. “When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her.”

Numerous fans of the Royal Family applauded Ragland for her dignified appearance during the ceremony.

“Let’s take a moment to honor this beautiful, strong woman; Meghan Markle‘s Mother, Doria Ragland, who sat alone, a million miles from home, in a situation so foreign to her own life, with grace, dignity, poise & deep love for the child she raised? THAT, is royalty,” a fan wrote, posting a photo of Ragland sitting in the crowd at St. George’s Chapel.

“For me a lasting image of the [Royal Wedding] was the dignity and poise of the Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland,” another viewer wrote. “Thrown into the limelight of the Royal family & sitting alone encapsulated everything the day represented. Beautiful lady.”

Ragland was spotted by paparazzi days near her Los Angeles home days after the event.