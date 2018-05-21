Meghan Markle’s Small Hairdo Detail Spotted By Royal Wedding Viewers

Meghan Markle looked simply stunning during her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, but Twitter users couldn't help but notice one detail that was a bit off when it came to the new Duchess of Sussex's wedding look.

(Photo: Getty / Matt Cardy)

The bride accessorized her custom Givenchy gown with a messy bun, and there was one errant hair that kept making its way out of the style throughout the ceremony and subsequent carriage ride. As a result, Markle had a large portion of the Internet wanting to help her out with a bobby pin or two.

One person offered the hairstyling staple as a wedding gift.

My wedding gift to Meghan pic.twitter.com/2D7NIBO524 — Monique Bowley (@moniquebowley) May 19, 2018

Another wrote that Markle's hair was causing them to lose their focus.

Meghan Markle’s hair is coming undone and I want to jump into the tv screen and fix it. I can’t focus on anything else😩 #RoyalWedding — Madiha (@MadihaBlob) May 19, 2018

A third acknowledged the Duchess' take on a messy bun but noted that "your wedding day is not the time to allow a loose piece of hair."

Meghan Markle we understand you are revolutionizing the messy bun here but your wedding day is not the time to allow a loose piece of hair #bobbypins — Lauren Smith (@laurenaletheaa) May 19, 2018

Serge Normant, who created the look, spilled on the Duchess' do while speaking to reporters after the wedding, sharing that the two wanted to create a version of the royal's signature messy bun.

"It's a messy bun, we call it," he said, via Brides. "Messy in a controlled way."

The stylist focused on "making sure it doesn't become a whole mess after a few hours" without making the hair look too lacquered.

"I don't overload the hair with products in general and certainly not on this day," he explained.

Of the process, Normant noted that he doesn't like to spend too long on a hairstyle.

"We had to blow dry [her hair] from wet, I would say 45 minutes to an hour," he said. "Then they did the make-up and then you fiddle around with it a little bit. But it's not that long. I always tend to try and go as fast as I can at these events. Nobody wants to sit around."

He added that the bun was well-suited to Markle's sophisticated personal style.

"Her style is so easy and not contrived," he explained. "I wasn't about reinvention. She has a beautiful head of hair and is gorgeous, so it was just easy."

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Cardy