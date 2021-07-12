Matt Damon: What Is the 'Stillwater' Actor's Net Worth

✖

Matt Damon's new movie Stillwater debuts in theaters this month, and many fans may be curious about the actor's net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, 50-year-old Damon is worth $170 million, with his income essentially revolving exclusively around his work as a Hollywood actor and producer. The outlet notes that Forbes has previously cited Damon as one of the "most bankable stars" working today, and that he is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

Interestingly, Damon recently revealed that he could have been worth a whole lot more, but he turned down the chance unknowingly. Deadline reports that Damon revealed he was offered the role that Sam Worthington played in Avatar, and that it would have come with him retaining 10 percent of the film's profits. Avatar has since gone on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

"I was offered a little movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10 percent of it," he recalled, explaining that he was heavily involved in the Jason Bourne franchise at the time, and felt convicted over the prospect of abandoning it for something new. "I will go down in history. You will never meet an actor who turned down more money."

In Stillwater, Damon plays Bill Baker, a blue-collar dad who "works to exonerate his estranged daughter of a murder she never committed." The film also stars Abigail Breslin (Zombieland) as Damon's on-screen daughter, Allison, who is incarcerated in France. French actress Camille Cottin (Killing Eve) appears as well, playing a single mother who helps Damon's character as he fights to free Allison.

The film is directed by Tom McCarthy, from a script he wrote with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré. McCarthey is most well-known for writing and directing the Academy Award-nominated films The Visitor and Spotlight, which also earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. However, he has also directed episodes of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, as well as an unaired pilot for Game of Thrones.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the film, McCarthy shared some insight into Damon's character, explaining that he and his daughter have a "very fractured relationship." The director added, "He's a guy that's had a difficult life, he's struggled, but he sort of tried to make amends and do what's right, I think, when we meet him." Stillwater is set to open in theaters on July 30.