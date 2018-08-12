Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for Controversial ‘Me Too’ Comments

Lindsay Lohan apologized for her controversial #MeToo comments in a recent interview, in which she said women who spoke out about sexual harassment “look weak.”

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”

The former Disney star went on to say that she has the “utmost respect and admiration” for women who have come forward with their own experiences of sexual harassment.

“I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences,” Lohan said. “Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”

In an interview with the U.K.’s The Times last week, Lohan discussed the #MeToo movement, even as she wondered if she could, since she has never personally experienced sexual assault or harassment.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” Lohan said.

Lohan also told The Times she thought women who speak out about an alleged sexual assault years after the fact are doing it for attention.

“If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention,” the Herby Fully Loaded star said. “That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

While Lohan apologized for her latest comments, this was not the first time she made a shocking remark about the #MeToo movement. Just days after the first New York Times report about the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Lohan defended the disgraced movie mogul.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband,” Lohan said on Instagram, referring to Weinstein’s now estranged wife Georgina Chapman. “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me — we’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop — I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

Lohan is now filming Lohan Beach Club, a MTV docuseries about her business ventures in Greece. The series is set to debut next year.

Photo credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images