‘This Is Us’ and ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Stars Team up for a Behind-the-Scenes Selfie on New Project

Such a nice guy, this one! @miloanthonyventimiglia shooting #SecondAct @stxentertainment #NYC A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Leah Remini and Milo Ventimglia, stars of two of the biggest network TV shows, took out time from their busy schedules to make a movie. They shared a snap from the set on Instagram.

Remini, who stars on CBS’ Kevin Can Wait with Kevin James, shared the photo on her Instagram page.

“Such a nice guy, this one,” she wrote of her Second Act co-star Ventimiglia.

Second Act stars Jennifer Lopez as a box store worker who tries to change her life and heads to Madison Avenue to put her street smarts to good use. It’s being directed by Peter Segal, who also helmed 50 First Dates and Anger Management. It was written by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (a producer on The Fosters) and Justin Zackham (The Big Wedding).

The cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens and Masters of Sex actress Annaleigh Ashford in supporting roles. The film will be released by STX Entertainment next year.

Remini joined Kevin Can Wait after appearing in the season one finale. She co-stars with her former King of Queens husband Kevin James. On the movie front, she was recently seen in The Clapper and Mad Families.

As for Ventimiglia, he earned an Emmy nomination for playing Jack Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us. He also starred as Rocky Balboa’s son in Rocky Balboa and played Peter on Heroes.