Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Show off Their Bikini Bodies on Tropical Vacation

Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney are taking the Turks and Caicos by storm, showing off their incredible bikini bods while soaking up the sun and sand.

The pair both posted Instagram stories this weekend chronicling their island vacation together, with Kim stating, “My office for the day” as she walked onto the beach. She followed that by watching the waves, showing off her neon toenail polish —”neon nails for vacay!!!”— and finished with a bathroom bathing suit selfie, showing off her curves in a red string bikini.

Kourtney’s own fit body was on display, as she posted a photo in a similar black string bikini and showed off her toned booty while taking in the island by bike.

Kim isn’t Kourtney’s only vacation pal. The mother-of-three is also relaxing in the islands with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, staying at the five-star Amanyara Resort, along with her children. The pair just recently got back from a steamy beach vacation in Punta De Mita, Mexico in January.

The two met at Paris Fashion Week 2017, just shortly before Kim was the victim of an armed robbery.

Kourtney opened up about their meeting during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians earlier this season.

“You met him in Paris when you were with Kim for fashion week?” sister Khloé asked Kourtney in the episode.

“Yeah, we like walked into a bar and Stephanie [Sheppard] was across from me and she kept going, ‘This guy’s cute over here,’ ” Kourtney said.

“And you picked him up?” Khloé asked.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kourtney said. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’ “

“You like when he’s aggressive,” Khloé joked.

“Yeah,” Kourtney said, adding, “And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,’ and he like had to translate everything.”

Since then, the two have been inseparable, and have reportedly even considered eloping.

“Kourt just doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding,” an insider told Radar in January. “She wants to marry Younes but would prefer to be just her, him, and a celebrant on the beach, with no cameras around.”

“She’s already floated the idea of doing it at her friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico. Younes loves the idea – he’s still not used to the Kardashian circus and quite frankly, Kourtney’s crazy loud mom and sisters freak him out!” they continued.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian