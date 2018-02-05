Kim Kardashian Goes Nude for Latest Perfume Ad

Kim Kardashian is giving fans an early Valentine’s Day present, stripping down to what appears to be nothing in a saucy new perfume ad.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member posed behind a massive version of her new perfume line’s bottle, wearing nothing but silver pumps and a matching white wig while showing off her decolletage and toned legs on her Instagram story.

Kardashian has been posing in a series of similar photos to promote the new perfume line, and has even used the brand promotion to get back at some of her haters with a petty PR stunt.

The KKW Beauty CEO celebrated the launch of her Valentine’s Day-inspired fragrance line by sending some giant chocolate hearts to some of her best friends, like Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and Paris Hilton.

But when fans looked closer at her distribution list, which she posted to her Instagram stories Thursday, she was also sure to give some of her greatest enemies get a taste of her success, including Taylor Swift, Wendy Williams and Blac Chyna.

Kardashian and Swift’s beef goes way back, to when husband Kanye West grabbed the mic from the young country singer at the Video Music Awards in 2009. Since then, Swift and West have been trading jabs back and forth, and Kardashian has also gotten in on the messiness.

After Swift claimed West didn’t call to consult her about a derogatory line in his song Famous in which he said he “made that b— famous,” in reference to the End Game singer, Kim posted the receipts that a conversation did happen in the form of a video on her Snapchat in 2016.

Since then, Swift has been declared a “snake” by many, and has since tried to embrace the imagery in her new album, Reputation.

Chyna’s feud with Kim stemmed from her former friend’s relationship with brother Rob Kardashian, with whom she had a daughter, 1-year-old Dream. Since the dramatic break-up, Rob and Chyna have traded accusations of domestic abuse, and the model has actually filed a lawsuit against Kim and her mom Kris Jenner, alleging the two conspired to ruin her career and get Rob & Chyna taken off the air.

In return, the duo alleges that the restraining order Chyna filed against Rob made it impossible to film the show, resulting in its cancellation.

Williams just recently came for Kim in a segment on her show, The Wendy Williams Show, in which she criticized the mother of three for a series of racy photos she dropped Monday.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Williams began. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” Williams continued. “That would be like Cardi B returning to the pole on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian