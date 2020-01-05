John Cusack Wants Donald Trump to Be Removed From Office Over Iran Attack

John Cusack had one of the harshest responses to President Donald Trump after the U.S. airstrike on Iran this week. Cusack took to Twitter along with many other prominent voices, calling for the president to be removed from office. His followers seemed to agree with him for the most part.

Cusack posted his thoughts about the airstrike on Friday evening, after the news cycle had had some time to digest it. He wrote that the attack was “disastrous and insane,” adding: “remove this regime from power.”

“This is where the fascism ends — in blood — remove this criminal syndicate masquerading as a gov,” he added.

Trumps gop wants get rid of bad people , got it ?

Not the Saudis who he’s in bed with who Say butchered a journalist …

Cusack went on to retweet journalists, pundits and news outlets throughout the weekend, tracking the story of the attack on Iran. He also responded to colleagues and fans, getting into public conversations on Twitter where he denounced the president as “a fascist — literally” and calling other leaders “war criminals.”

Many followers agreed with Cusack, condemning the airstrike and calling for various forms of consequence against the president. Some echoed the widely-held suspicion that the impromptu attack was a method of distracting from the impeachment proceedings, which reconvened in the Senate on Friday.

There is even a case being made by some that the airstrike itself was illegal, which could further bolster the case against President Trump. He did not inform Congress before launching this attack, according to a report by CBS News, and some leaders want to see congressional bodies working to temper his military action.

2. Overall, the statement places far greater emphasis on past activities and violations allegedly commuted by Suleimani. As such the killing appears far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self defense. — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) January 3, 2020

“We’re now at a boiling point, and Congress must step in before Trump puts even more of our troops in harm’s way,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “We owe it to our servicemembers to have a debate and vote about whether or not it’s in our national interest to engage in another unnecessary war in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, the attack could be a breach of international law, though the Trump administration has called it an act of self-defense, stating that the target Qassem Soleimani was a threat to the U.S. United Nations official Agnes Callamard fired back on Twitter, saying that the president has not detailed a “specific plot” that was an imminent threat.

“We have carried out the attack on the territory of a state that plainly did not give us permission,” added international law professor Mary Ellen O’Connell, in a statement published by NBC News. “The attack was unlawful, the assassination was not justifiable.”