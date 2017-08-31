Jerry Lewis’ Publicist Opens up About the Unseen Side of the Legend

After his untimely passing on August 20, Jerry Lewis‘ publicist is speaking out about the man that he was outside of the public eye.

Candi Cazau, the Hollywood icon’s publicist, says that his legacy will live on in the work that he did behind the scenes with the Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). However, he never spoke out as to why he was so involved with the organization.

When asked if she could shed any light on what led the late actor to get involved with the muscular dystrophy telethon, Cazou said: “I really can’t because that was something he kept very much to himself. I know he was asked many many times why he became involved with the muscular dystrophy telethon. And he was very hush-hush, he wouldn’t even talk to me about that. So I actually stopped asking.”

Even though he wasn’t willing to speak about it, Lewis was passionate about the work he did to raise money for the disease.

“It was such a passion for him,” Cazou said. “Most people would only see him for that 24-hour period, but it was a full-time job for Mr. Lewis. The prep to put that telethon together was 3-4 months.”

She continued by saying: “Plus, he also traveled the world during that year period, visiting all his children whether they lay in hospital beds, or in their homes, or in the actual hospitals. He was always there for his kids.”

Cazou recalled a specific occasion when Lewis felt overcome by emotion when thinking about the children he helped.

“Often, I would be in his office and we’d be talking about just general, everyday activities and tears would start to roll down his face. And I’d say, ‘Did I say something wrong? What’s going on?’ And he goes, ‘No, I was just thinking about one of my kids.’ So he had such compassion for these children, but unfortunately, the audience, the public never saw that. They only saw that for a 24-hour period, but he lived with that every day, every year…” she said.

“Without Jerry Lewis, labor day comes and goes, there’s no significance of labor day weekend,” she said.

Before his death, Lewis was preparing to continue performing.

“He had been slightly ill and spent some time in a local hospital, but came home and was planning on making some on stage live appearances in the future. So things turned rather quickly, unfortunately, and at the age of 91 as well.”

“He was not a quitter. He had plans to go back to New York to do a stage appearance and also had plans in Las Vegas as well for returning to the stage of January 2018,” she said.

Lewis was recognized as one of the most iconic comedians of all time. A few of his more notable films include Cinderfella, The Nutty Professor, The King of Comedy, The Bellboy, and The Disorderly Orderly. His final film was the 2016 drama film, Max Rose.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer