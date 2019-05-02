Jennifer Lopez Reveals Video of Her Punching Jane Fonda in the Face

Jennifer Lopez laughed at the video of her punching Jane Fonda in the face and fans are loving it!

Lopez shared a video from her YouTube channel to her Instagram account that not only shows the scene from Monster-in-Law where she and Fonda go at, but she shares her reaction too.

“And then I punched her in the eye by mistake,” Lopez said as she watched the scene playback. “Right there! Ouch.”

One fan wrote, “No one messes with Jenny from the block.”

Someone else said, “That sh was not by accident but anyway,” while another fan posted, “You “accidentally’ always doin sum.”

Another fan wrote, “I think this is my favorite JLO movie. You and [Jane Fonda] are a match made in hysterical heaven.”

Lots of commenters mentioned how much they loved the movie and how her post prompted them to watch the hilarious film again.

In the scene, Charlie — played by Lopez — gets into her last big argument with her mother-in-law Viola Fields — played by Fonda. When Charlie and Fields get physical, that’s when Charlie is prompted to call off the wedding because she can’t take anymore from her merciless, soon-to-be, mother-in-law.

If you’re looking for a good romantic comedy, Monster-in-Law is a great place to start!

This film and that scene aren’t the only thing keeping a smile on Lopez’s face. In fact, she’s got a wedding to plan — or maybe she has a wedding planner for that but that’s neither here nor there. Just a few days ago, Lopez and her fiancé and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez celebrated their anniversary in Waco, Texas with Lopez’s favorite TV couple, Joanna and Chip Gaines.

The Fixer Upper alums posted with Lopez and Rodriguez in a beautiful, sunny photo where Rodriguez captioned it, “ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas. #CapitalGaines.”

It’s unclear if the couples were just hanging out for fun or if there was some sort of business deal going on. Either way, Lopez recently made it clear she pretty much loves the Gaines family.

“So I’m obsessed with Fixer Upper,” Lopez admitted on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Do you guys know Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines? So I’m obsessed with it and my sister got me, that’s actually what I got for Christmas. My sister got me her new book. I’m like obsessed with it. I’m in bed every night looking at it — ‘Oh my gosh, this is so amazing.’”‘

She proceeded to tell the lively audience that her fiancé surprised her for their anniversary to go meet the Gaines and since then, fans can’t get enough of the double couple.