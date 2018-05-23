James Corden Says He Almost Ruined Royal Wedding Due to Allergic Reaction During Key Moment

James Corden was one of the celebrities lucky enough to land an invite to Windsor Castle over the weekend for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Royal Wedding, but the comedian said he almost ruined the beautiful ceremony at the most inopportune time.

Corden regaled CBS’ The Late Late Show Monday night with stories about the wedding and reception, explaining that his allergies kicked in when surrounded by the “most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen.”

“I get quite bad allergies if I’m in close proximity to flowers so for a lot of the ceremony I just needed to sneeze,” he said.

“Right at the point when the Archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason that these two should not be married…’ I was thinking, ‘Please don’t sneeze,’ and I had to do one of those internal sneezes,” Corden continued. “I think I got away with it.”

The 39-year-old went on to gush over the ceremony: “It was gorgeous the whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting. It was Britain at its finest, a picture perfect day, Windsor Castle, six hundred guests, 30,000 flowers or as Elton John calls it, a Thursday. He was there, he performed some songs in the afternoon which was wonderful.”

Prince Harry and Markle were married Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. While the start time may have been earlier than most would like to wake up on a Saturday morning in the United States, nearly 18 millions American viewers tuned in to watch coverage on ABC, NBC and CBS between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET.

Although Markle is an American, the wedding drew less viewers than the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Almost 23 million Americans tuned in to watch that wedding on U.S. networks.

Their wedding featured several unique elements, including a sermon from American Bishop Michael Curry and a gospel choir’s performance of “Stand By Me.” Markle also dropped the word “obey” from her wedding vows.

Instead of jetting off on a honeymoon immediately after the wedding, Markle and Harry stuck around for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party in their first official appearance after the wedding. Tuesday’s garden party was held at Buckingham Palace.

It has been reported that the couple are intending to spend their honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is close to both of their hearts. Last year, the couple spent three weeks there for Markle’s birthday, and Harry is passionate about conservation efforts on the continent.

It has been said that Harry and Markle are planning to visit Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp, though in an effort to maintain privacy during the trip, they will change locations multiple times.

Currently, the royal couple is remaining in Kensington Palace, where they are living in Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom small residence on the property commonly referred to as the “Nott Cott.” Though they will not be remaining there long, as Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace is reportedly being renovated for the couple.