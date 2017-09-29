Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Reveals When He Started Wearing the Pajamas and Robe in Final Interview

While many of Hugh Hefner’s fans around the world are familiar with his pajama and robe outfits, many don’t know how long ago he began sporting the signature look.

In one of his final interviews before his death, which happened on Wednesday of this week, the late Playboy founder dished on when he first started wearing the comfy clothes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was very early [at the Chicago Mansion],” Hefner told People magazine. “It was comfortable and then I knew I was getting away with something. It was good for the image and good for a lazy guy. It became a uniform. I probably own 50.”

Hefner was referring to the Chicago Mansion which he lived at before buying the famous Playboy Mansion in 1971.

Of the many iconic features of the Playboy Mansion, one of the most recognizable is the grotto. Hefner also explained in his final interview that he had a vision for the outdoor area once he first stepped foot on the Holmby Hills, California property.

“By the time I walked the property, I knew pretty much what I was going to do,” he said. “The backyard was flat and it had nothing special going on. It didn’t have a tennis court and it didn’t have a swimming pool. But because of that, I was able to do something special.I had a miniature version of the grotto in Chicago in the indoor pool in Chicago. Behind a waterfall was a little cave. The pool parties started in Chicago.”

Now that Hefner has passed on, the future of the Playboy Mansion actually remains unclear.

Hefner lived on the five-acre residence, which was built in 1927, from 1971 until his death earlier this week. Even though Hefner was still living at the Playboy Mansion, the property was actually sold in 2016.

Daren Metropoulos, Hefner’s neighbor, purchased the property for $100 million. The mansion was sold on the condition that Hefner would be allowed to live there until he died.

At this time, Metropoulos has plans for the property, and from the sounds of the latest reports, it may not be the party location that it once used to be. Learn more here.