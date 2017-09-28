Vegas Hotel Lights up With Tribute to Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner is being honored by the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas following the Playboy founder’s death. On Thursday morning, the famed Sin City resort posted a tribute to the 91-year-old on its gigantic marquee.

#rip #icon A post shared by misshollypeters (@misshollypeters) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Hefner, who was commonly referred to as Hef, had a Playboy-themed suite at the top of one of the hotel’s towers. The room, which goes for $40,000 per night, was a two-story sky villa featuring an infinity pool that shoots over the Vegas skyline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The GM and VP of the Palms, Jon Gray, shared a statement about Hefner’s passing.

“On behalf of the Palms family, we’d like to express our deepest condolences to the Hefner family and the team at Playboy Enterprises. Palms shares a special and unique history with Mr. Hefner and the Playboy brand,” the statement read.

“When we partnered with Hef to build the Playboy club and Hugh-Hefner Sky Villa atop the Fantasy Tower, we ventured on a journey to create a lifetime of lasting memories for our guests and forever change the Las Vegas party scene. Mission accomplished! His legacy will forever be a part of Palms history. Cheers to you Mr. Hefner may you rest in peace.”

Playboy magazine confirmed Hefner’s death on Wednesday evening.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” Playboy confirmed in a statement to E! News. “He was 91 years old.”

Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal and his four children: Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise, David, Marston and Cooper, who is Playboy‘s Chief Creative Officer.