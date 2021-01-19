Harry Brant, Son of Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant, Dead at 24

✖

Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant, has died. The young socialite died Sunday at the age of 24 of an accidental prescription drug overdose, his family confirmed to The New York Times. Brant had reportedly suffered from addiction for several years, and his death came just days before he was set to re-enter rehab.

In a statement to the Times, Brant's family reflected on his struggles, stating, "we will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease." They remembered him as someone who "achieved a lot in his 24 years." They added that they "will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

"Harry was not just our son," the statement continued. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

Born August 3, 1996, Brant was known for experimenting with gender in fashion and beauty, with his family, in a statement to the New York Post, Brant's family said he "loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line." At the age of 16, he was one of the youngest people ever to be invited to Vogue's Met Ball Gala, wearing an embroidered Yves Saint Laurent jacket, the Daily Beast reports. Vanity Fair later called him a "Little Lord Fauntleroy" for his willingness to enjoy his own good fortune and looks. Speaking with Vanity Fair, he said he liked the idea of dressing up and "taking on a new persona, every time you go out. One time I’ll think of myself as, like, a captain in the military or as a prince who's been banished from his country." Brant also modeled for Balmain and Italian Vogue.

Brant founded a unisex makeup line with his brother for MAC, releasing collections in 2015 and 2016. In an interview with W magazine before one of the MAC kickoffs, Brant said, "I really think that once you leave high school, you realize that being normal is something that people want to shy away from, and the more true you are to yourself and the more individual you are, the more people are inherently attracted to you.” Makeup, he added, “is all about fantasy and turning yourself into someone you might not necessarily be on an everyday basis, so you kind of get to escape for a night with this new persona. That's what I always did."

Brant is survived by his mother and father, a younger sister, an older half-brother from his mother’s previous marriage guitarist Tommy Andrews, and four half-siblings from his father’s previous marriage to Sandra Brant. Peter's son from a previous marriage, Ryan Brant, died at 49 in 2019.