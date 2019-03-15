George Clooney Defends ‘Wonderful, Loving’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From ‘Unjust’ Treatment by Press

George Clooney has had his fair share of media attention over the years, so he knows how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling in the wake of the increased focus on them after their wedding and Markle’s subsequent pregnancy. Speaking to Good Morning Britain in Scotland, Clooney praised the royals, calling them a “fun couple.”

“They’re a really wonderful, loving couple,” he said, adding, “Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it’s unkind.”

The actor further defended Markle against the negative attention she has received from the press.

“I think it’s a little unfair at times when – I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since [Meghan] hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life,” he said, adding that the Duchess of Sussex is “a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman.”

Clooney had previously spoken out in support of his friend during a press panel for his upcoming Hulu series Catch-22.

“I do want to say, I just saw this piece,” Clooney told reporters, according to Australia’s Who magazine. “They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified.”

He even compared Markle’s situation to that of Princess Diana, Harry’s late mother. Diana had a notoriously difficult relationship with the British press and died in a car accident in 1997 after her driver attempted to evade paparazzi.

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself,” Clooney said of Markle. “And we’ve seen how that ends.”

“I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to see that,” the actor continued. “You’re taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere. She’s getting a raw deal there, it’s irresponsible. I’m sort of surprised by that.”

Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, are close friends of Markle and Harry, with the Duke and Duchess having spent time with the Clooneys at their home in Lake Como, Italy. George and Amal were also guests at Markle and Harry’s May 2018 wedding.

Markle and Harry are currently preparing to welcome their first child in April, and Markle is officially on maternity leave from public engagements. She will still be taking private meetings in the weeks before she gives birth, and she and Harry are expected to officially move from their residence at Kensington Palace to their new home at Frogmore House in Windsor before the baby arrives.

Photo Credit: Getty / Duncan McGlynn