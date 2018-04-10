Geoffrey Rush Devastated by Accusations and Barely Eats, Attorney Says

It’s been nearly three months since Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush was accused of sexual misconduct by a co-worker, and the 66-year-old has reportedly rendered himself “virtually housebound.”

According to his lawyers, Rush has endured “tremendous emotional and social hardship” ever since the Daily Telegraph in Sydney published articles saying he acted inappropriately towards an actress while working in the Sydney Theatre Company of William Shakespeare’s King Lear back in 2015. He is now suing both the newspaper and reporter Jonathan Moran for defamation over the articles.

Attorney Nicholas Pullen went into detail about Rush’s condition in his affidavit to the Australian Federal Court on Monday, claiming rush “suffers lack of sleep and anxiety requiring medication,” “has lost his appetite and barely eats,” “wakes up every morning with a terrible sense of dread about his future career” and fears his worth to the entertainment industry “is now irreparably damaged.”

Rush denied the allegations when they first popped up and won a gag order against the Telegraph in February. But his reputation was still damaged enough to where he had to step down as president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.

“It is with great disappointment to Mr. Rush the STC has chosen to smear his name and unjustifiably damage his reputation in this way,” Rush’s attorneys said in a statement upon first learning of the accusations.

Beginning his acting career in 1971, Rush has won one Academy Award (Best Actor for Shine in 1996) along with three more nominations for Shakespeare in Love, Quills, and The King’s Speech. His other accomplishments include a Primetime Emmy Award, a Tony Award and two Golden Globe trophies. He is perhaps best known for his role as Captain Hector Barbossa in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

Elsewhere in the anti-sexual assault movement in Hollywood, better known as the #MeToo Movement, self-help guru Tony Robbins found himself on the receiving end of a wave of backlash over the weekend after video of a March seminar resurfaced with him decrying the movement. He released a formal apology on Monday.

“At a recent Unleash the Power Within (UPW) event in San Jose, my comments failed to reflect the respect I have for everything Tarana Burke and the #MeToo movement has achieved,” he wrote. “I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement. Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of ’empowerment through empathy,’ which makes it a beautiful force for good.”

