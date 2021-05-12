✖

Maisie Williams made a strong impression at the 2021 BRIT Awards with her hair and eyebrows both bleached blonde. The Game of Thrones star looked less like a Stark and more like a Targaryen with her new style, but many fans on social media said it suited her.

Williams was presenting the global icon award at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night, which went to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Swift joined Williams onstage and spared a few moments in her acceptance speech to praise the younger actress. She said: "Anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones is my life. So, the fact that Maisie was here to present this, I want to grab you. I can't, since we're social distancing, but thank you so much for coming here to do this."

(Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Fans know Williams best with her dark brown hair and eyebrows, usually styled in a short bob as it was for most of her tenure on Game of Thrones. She played Arya Stark, the younger daughter of House Stark who posed as a pre-pubescent boy to escape the War of the Five Kings. That meant her hair was chopped short with a dagger at the end of Season 1 and slowly grew back over the years to come.

In real life, Williams has experimented with colorful hairstyles before. She debuted her latest bleach-blonde look on Instagram last month in a series of photos celebrating her 24th birthday. They included a shot of her gardening, pictures of her with friends and several photos of flowers. In the caption she mused on the year that had just gone by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams)

"My twenty-fourth spin around the sun," she wrote. "This year I learned that: you have to water plants even if they live outdoors, I still can't handle a couple of cocktails, I really love flowers. I have been totally spoiled by my friends and family and I am so grateful for this beautiful life and the people in it."

Williams has kept busy since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, with roles in the movie The Owners and the TV series Two Weeks to Live. Last year, fans finally got to see her play Rahne Sinclair in the X-Men spinoff The New Mutants, which had been in the works for years before that. Her next role is in the upcoming miniseries Pistol, which is about the punk band Sex Pistols. There is no release date for the project yet.