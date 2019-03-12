Felicity Huffman’s Husband William H. Macy Spoke out on ‘Difficult’ College Application Process Before Cheating Scam

Felicity Huffman’s husband William H. Macy spoke out on the “difficult” college application process before the recent cheating scam the couple is caught up in.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Huffman had been arrested in connection with an investigation that alleged many parents had issued bribes in order to get their children into prestigious colleges such as Yale and Harvard.

In the case of Huffman and Macy, they “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Here’s William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman’s husband, talking about the “stressful” college application process for his daughters. 👀👀https://t.co/sPTGYGcyl3 pic.twitter.com/IasEJSmi2C — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 12, 2019

Coincidentally, the Shameless star spoke to Parade earlier this year about the college application process and lamented how how “stressful” they had found it to be.

“My daughters are extraordinary women. They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good,” he stated.

“She’s going to go to college. I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful,” Macy continued. “I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough.”

“Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall,” he also said. “My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

In addition to Huffman, Full House actress Lori Loughlin was also arrested in connection to the college bribe scandal. Neither Huffman, Macy, nor Loughlin appear to have commented on the scandal news at this time.