Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Heartfelt Goodbye for Dad Rocky Has Fans Emotional

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently shared a heartfelt goodbye for his dad, Rocky Johnson, and fans of the father-son wrestling legends are very emotional over it. In a post, Johnson shared a clip of his father from his old WWE days — then the WWF — and added a touching caption. “I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love,” he wrote, in part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 17, 2020 at 8:01am PST

Now, Johnson’s comments section is being flooded by fans who are sending support and sympathy his way, as his family experiences such a terrible loss.

“Your father inspired so many people and put so many smiles on peoples faces, there is a touch of the SoulMan in everyone today and they don’t even know it. That way his legacy could never fade. Your father held it down just like you are now! Rest in Paradise Rocky Johnson,” wrote stand-up comedian and radio personality James Andre Jefferson Jr.

“Wow. My condolences to you and your family. The best way to pay respect to your ole man is to continue his legacy and take it to new heights which is exactly what you’re doing. You inspire the world in a very unique way. Much love and admiration to you brother!” another user added.

“Amazing words. Amazing. I’m sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers to your and your family. My father is my hero, my inspiration, and my world. I hope one day he’s looking down at me proud of the man his son has become just as your father is for you right now,” someone else offered.

“I’m so sorry and I still can’t believe it. Rocky Johnson was a trailblazer and ‘changed the game’ in wrestling and now you are ‘changing the way the game is played’ – like father like son. My brothers & I want to dedicate our song ‘Closer To The Moon’ off our new album to your dad. We all experience loss, but the memories keep us closer to them no matter what. Sending love, prayers, and strength to you and your entire family,” added musician Ryan Ochoa.

Rocky Johnson died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at age 75.