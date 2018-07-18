Danica Patrick Opens up About Aaron Rodgers Relationship

Danica Patrick is opening up about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

The former race car driver got candid about what it’s like to dat the Green Bay Packers quarterback during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Patrick revealed she is now the “biggest Packers fan,” but that was not always the case, as she grew up rooting for the team’s rival the Chicago Bears.

She also revealed whether her man shares her passion for driving, as first reported by E! News.

“Aaron is a really good driver actually,” Patrick said when asked who drives when they go on dates. She also joked that the football star probably has fewer tickets — adding she once got pulled over three times in three days.

The pair have shared a lot of quality time together since confirming their relationship in January. They shared a kiss at the Daytona 500, celebrated the NASCAR pro’s36th birthday and recently showed they don’t shy away from PDA at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

They have also enjoyed a few couples trips together, including visiting Mexico, Africa and India, where they met the Dalai Lama.

Patrick is set to make history later this week, when she becomes the first woman to host the ESPY Awards on July 18.

“My first ESPYS was 2005, and I have been a fan, coming back every year since,” Patrick said in a statement when news broke of her hosting gig. “It is the biggest night of the year for sports. Every year, I leave feeling so inspired! I am excited to be able to help celebrate, laugh and cry about the past year in sports with everyone. It’s going to be a great night and one full of more than a few surprises.”

During the late-night appearance, Patrick said she will “absolutely not” make fun of her beau, despite Kimmel’s jokes.

“You got to call out the elephant in the room?” Patrick said, listening to his advice. “Or the hot guy in the room I should say.”

Patrick is a three-time ESPY nominee. She was nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete in 2005, the year she was named Rookie of the Year for the Indianapolis 500 and the IndyCar Series. In 2008, she was nominated for Best Moment and Best Female Athlete after she became the only woman to win an IndyCar series event by coming in first at the Indy Japan 300.

The awards show is also special for Patrick because she met Rodgers during the 2012 ESPYs.

“We met at the ESPYS back in 2012. We remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick said on SiriusXM Radio in May. “I got his email address. … It wasn’t until, obviously, recently that we actually had phone numbers. We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay. It was very cute.”