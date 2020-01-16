Celebrity

Christopher Tolkien, Son of ‘Lord of the Rings’ Author J.R.R. Tolkien, Dead at 95

It has been reported that Christopher Tolkien, the son of Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien, has passed away at the age of 95. The news was first shared on Twitter by the Tolkien Society, who also included a photo of the late editor and novelist. The third son of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien and his wife Edith Bratt, Tolkien was born in 1924, roughly 13 years before The Lord of the Rings was first published.

Tolkien was well-known among his father’s fanbase as being the “longtime steward of the Middle-earth Legendarium” after his father’s death in 1973.

In addition to spending much of his career editing and publishing his father’s work posthumously, Tolkien also served as an author, and translator, himself.

Following the news of his passing, many fans of Tolkien and his father’s work have taken to social media to express their sympathies.

A great man who will be missed,” one user tweeted, then adding the quote, “Together we will take the road that leads into the West / and far away will find a land where both our hearts may rest.”

“RIP Christopher Tolkien, sincere sympathy to the family. He was a remarkable scholar, meticulous and insightful to his Father’s works. I still have not finished HoME and mean to,” another person commented.

“It’s rare to find a literary executor who so lived up to, and expanded the reach and scope of the someone else’s work. He was a champion, scholar, veteran and devoted son. RIP,” someone else offered.

Very sad. But an unbelievable innings. Takes a humble man to dedicate his life to someone else’s work. I think of all the books that might never have been published without Christopher’s input. Some of those books define how we now view the professor’s legacy. Thank you sir,” a final user said.

