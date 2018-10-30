‘Boy Meets World’ Star William Daniels Thwarts Burglary Attempt on His House

Actor William Daniels thwarted a burglary attempt on his house on Saturday after someone attempted to break into the home he shares with wife Bonnie Bartlett.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the couple was at their San Fernando Valley home when someone tried to kick in the back door at 9:20 p.m., prompting Daniels to turn on the lights. At that, the would-be robber immediately left the property.

“Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” Daniels’ rep told Page Six. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Daniels is best known for his role as George Feeny on Boy Meets World, which ran from 1993-2000. A spinoff, Girl Meets World, ran from 2014-2017 and saw Daniels make sporadic appearances on the show.

In recent years, Daniels, 91, has had a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy as well as work on other projects. Some of his most famous roles include turns in The Graduate and Captain Nice, as well as the voice of KITT in Knight Rider.

While their has been a string of celebrity burglaries in recent months, police believe Daniels was not targeted as part of that scheme.

Earlier this month, four people were arrested in regards to burglaries targeting Rihanna, Christina Milian, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. Cops believe that ring, which they believe included more people, was responsible for around a dozen burglaries.

Lillian Carranza, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division, explained that police view the robberies as “flocking.”

“They flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous resided,” she said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Once a potential target home was selected, a larger vehicle would be utilized to give the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing and hoodies to avoid being recognized and cart away the stolen goods.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Cindy Ord