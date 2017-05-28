Blac Chyna And Christina Milian Get Cozy In Intimate Instagram Snap

Blac Chyna and Christina Milian are a surprisingly close pair of friends and the women proved it by sharing an intimate snap to social media.

Chyna and Milian were spotted together at a swanky party and both women are dressed to impress. Chyna was wore a black suit that hugged her body and her pink short pixie cut was curled. While Milian wore a nude and black colored dress that featured knit detail all over.

In the pic, Milian is sitting on Chyna’s lap and holding her face in her hand. Milian is biting her lip and Chyna is gazing into her eyes. If we didn’t know any better, we’d assume the two were planning to kiss.

Milian posted the pic to Instagram with the caption, “Stacks on Stacks 👩🏾‍🎤💸💕 #cutthecheck #nicandlarry #weddingweekend.”

Check out the intimate pic below:

Stacks on Stacks 👩🏾‍🎤💸💕 #cutthecheck #nicandlarry #weddingweekend A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on May 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

But that’s not all, according to Hollywood Life the two took things a step further on Snapchat.

In a screengrab we see Milian and Chyna standing face to face and Chyna is bent over and and cupping Milian’s boob and she even proceeds to give her bosom a lick.

Chyna licks the dress but the insinuation is there and it is clear. The pic was captioned with “Like a,” and an emoji of a lollipop.

