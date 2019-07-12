Bill Cosby Celebrates 82nd Birthday With Bible Verse

Bill Cosby recently celebrated his 82nd Birthday with a Bible verse, while in prison on a sexual assault conviction. Over on the disgraced comedian’s Twitter page, a post was shared revealing a message he wanted to share with the supporters he still has.

“I would like to thank all of my friends, supporters and family members for wishing me a Happy 82nd Birthday,” the message began, as printed over a photo of Cosby.”Many of my fellow residents [SCI Phoenix] asked, ‘Mr. Cosby – is there anything special you would like for your birthday?’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cosby then revealed the scripture, saying, “I politely replied that the greatest present for me is: 1 Corinthians 13:11 — When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”

Thank you to all of my friends, supporters and family members for wishing me a Happy 82nd Birthday. Many of my fellow residents [SCI Phoenix] asked, “Mr. Cosby – is there anything special you would like for your birthday?” I politely replied that the greatest present for me is: pic.twitter.com/UBtSORwjez — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) July 12, 2019

“To all men… it’s a time to be Great Fathers, Great American Citizens & Great Husbands. Man Up & Become Men of Valor,” he concluded.

Last year, Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Ahead of his sentencing, his wife Camille issues a stated chiding the justice system for what she saw as an unfair conviction, and doubling down on her husband’s innocence claims.

“The overall media, with their frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers’ allegations without any attendant proof, have superseded the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury,” she stated. “Bill Cosby was labelled as guilty because the media and accusers said so.”

“This is mob justice, not real justice,” Camille added. “This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.”

“How much longer will we, the majority of the people, tolerate judicial, executive, legislative, media and corporate abuses of power? We, the majority of the people, must make America what it has declared itself to be…. a democracy…not to be destroyed by vicious, lying, self-absorbed paradigms of evilness,” she went on to say.

“Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law,” Camille continued.

Cosby remains behind bars in maximum security prison at this time, and he is now a registered sex offender.