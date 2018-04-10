Bethenny Frankel Denies Romantic Connection to Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband

Bethenny Frankel has clarified her romantic past with Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trever Engelson, in a post on Twitter.

Frankel first discussed her history with with Engelson on Monday, during a radio interview. She recalled meeting the film producer in Chicago, saying that the two were “supposed to go out.” However, when the story began making headlines, Frankel seemed to feel it was being blown out of proportion.

Frankel retweeted an article about the story, with a headline claiming she “once went on a date” with Engleson.

“Never dated,” Frankel wrote alongside the article. “Met. But I guess we’re not going to let the truth get in the way of a good story. While we’re at it, I was engaged to one of the hemsworth brothers but he wasn’t good looking enough for me.”

The snarky response drew some giddy replies from Frankel’s fans. In her interview on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, Frankel had left little doubt that she’d spent an evening alone with Engelson.

“I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor,” the Real Housewives of New York personality recalled. “I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out, and I ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in L.A. He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced [now]. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits.”

Frankel also noted that she hadn’t known anything about Meghan Markle at the time. The 36-year-old actress is now engaged to Prince Harry, of the British royal family.

“Holy s–t! Your ex is going to be a princess. Is that crazy?” Frankel remembered saying to Engelson.

She made it clear in the headline that all trace of romance left their meeting shortly after it began, revealing that they’re even working on a TV series together now.

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do,” she said.

“He looks a little bit like my ex, which scares me,” the reality star continued. “We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But I don’t know there’s something there. There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex.”

Markle and Engelson began dating in 2004. They married in 2011 before divorcing shortly after in 2013. Markle, best known for appearing on Suits, is an unusual pick for a member of the royal family. She is one of only a few previously divorced people to enter the fold.