Ben Affleck Reportedly Returns to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervenes

Ben Affleck reportedly agreed to seek help in a rehabilitation facility after Jennifer Garner staged an intervention.

The news comes a week after reports surfaced that Garner might have put the brakes on their divorce proceedings as she attempts to convince him to work on himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Garner went to Affleck’s home in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles Wednesday where she sat down with her estranged husband and pleaded with him to seek help. Affleck reportedly agreed to seek help almost immediately.

The former couple was then photographed around 6 p.m. PT leaving the house in order for him to be admitted in a rehab facility in Los Angeles County.

The report continues saying Affleck went off the wagon some time ago, getting progressively worse in recent months.

The actor first went to rehab in 2001 to address struggles with alcohol abuse. He also had a rehab stint in December.

A source told Us Weekly last week that Garner put a pause on the divorce for Affleck’s sake.

“Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety,” the source said. “She isn’t in a rush.”

Affleck reportedly has been working on his sobriety as of late, though he has had a rough time in recent days after breaking up with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus after one year.

“They are still very amicable and have stayed friends,” a source told E! News. “They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both.”

The actor also recently was spotted celebrating his 46th birthday at Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu with Shauna Sexton, a 22-year-old Playboy model.

“They weren’t affectionate but seemed to have a fun dinner,” a source told PEOPLE of the dinner. “He ordered for them and took care of the check. They chatted across from each other. She looked very cute, and he seemed interested.”

After news broke of the actor’s dinner with the model, Shookus took down her Instagram account.

Affleck was previously married to Garner from 2005 to 2015. They share three children: Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and Samuel, 4.

The source said Garner stalling divorce proceedings is all so that Affleck can “be the best father he can be.”

“Ben would have liked to have finished this and closed the books sooner,” the source said. “Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean. She’ll wait for him to prove he is taking it very seriously.

Get well soon, Ben!