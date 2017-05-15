Ariel Winter’s Mother’s Day Post Had A Very Unique Twist

Ariel Winter dedicated her Mother's Day post on Instagram to her sister, Shanelle Workman-Gray, whom she calls her "rock."

The 19-year-old actress shared the pic with the caption: "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers. I was lucky enough to have an unbelievable sister who raised me to be the woman I am today. I wouldn't be anywhere without her love and guidance. She's my rock and my best friend in the entire world. There's no one more loving, caring, smart, and beautiful inside and out as Shanelle Gray. She's the best mom, wife, sister, friend, and business woman in the world. Thank you for all you are. You are so appreciated and loved."

The precious photo shows Ariel giving her sister a kiss on the cheek. Shanelle is smiling from ear to ear as the two loving siblings embraced one another in the candid snap.

Ariel Winter's dysfunctional relationship with her birth mother, Chrisoula Workman, has been well-documented in that the actress filed a petition to have her sister become her legal guardian. Ever since that time, Ariel has looked to her sister as the one who raised her.

This past November, Ariel Winter and Shanelle both shared photos on social media that showed them cementing their special bond by getting matching tattoos. In fact, three of Winter's tattoos are dedicated to her family.

"This is October 3rd, 2012, which is the day I moved in with my sister, and it kind of started a new chapter in life for me, so it was really important," Winter said while pointing to a tattoo on her arm, during an interview with ET. "My sister's one of the most amazing people in my life. She's my best friend. She's really the most important person to me. She has done so much for me, and has taught me so much."

Ariel Winter also credits her 34-year-old sister with helping her develop body confidence.

"[Shanelle] was always that person who felt amazing about herself regardless if she was going out in sandals and socks, or to the grocery store in her pajamas, or if she was going to an event in a ballgown," she said. "She always felt so amazing about herself, and she was always such a beautiful person inside out, and really inspired me to be just like her. She was always there to support me and make sure I felt beautiful and special anywhere I went."

