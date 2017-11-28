Angela Lansbury Says Women Should ‘Sometimes Take the Blame’ for Being Sexually Harassed

Actress Angela Lansbury is receiving major backlash after making comments indicating that women should take some blame for sexual assault.

The 92-year-old told Radio Times that women must “sometimes take blame” for being sexually harassed due to making themselves “look as attractive as possible.”

“There are two sides to this coin,” she said. “We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today.”

“We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped,” she added.

Lansbury’s comments come after a wave of sexual assault allegations have been leveled at a number of prominent authority figures, including film producer Harvey Weinstein and several others.

The Oscar-nominated actress — who has starred in projects like Murder She Wrote and voiced the character of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast — added that she never suffered any kind of harassment during her career and that individual women were not to blame.

“Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be!” she said. “There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now — it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”

