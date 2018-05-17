Amy Schumer Speaks out About Meghan Markle Having the ‘Worst Wedding’

Amy Schumer thinks that Meghan Markle will have the “worst wedding” when she ties the knot on May 19.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story may seem like a modern-day fairytale, but stand-up comedian and actress Schumer thinks that the wedding day will be anything but, the 36-year-old revealing that she thinks the Suits alum will have the “worst” time on her big day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day, right? She’s like ‘No it’s not,’” Schumer told Sydney’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail. “You have to meet all these foreign dignitaries you’ve never met before. There’s so much pressure. It’s like, can you imagine having the worst wedding? That would suck.”

The royal couple are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel on May 19 in a royal ceremony that is set to last around an hour, though their big day has already been shrouded in controversy and drama.

Just days before the royal nuptials, news of a scathing photo scandal involving Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., broke, with reports alleging that he had posed for paparazzi pictures in exchange for cash and royalties.

It was later announced that following a health scare, which involved having to undergo heart surgery to repair damage, Markle Sr. would no longer be able to fly across the pond to attend the wedding, where he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace early Thursday morning.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday,” she concluded.

The health scare was just the latest in a string of dramatic turns in Markle’s family, with several of her extended family members lashing out at the soon-to-be princess after they were not invited to the royal wedding. Her estranged brother even penned a letter to Prince Harry telling him that it is “not too late” to back out of the wedding.

However, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that they are not letting the drama overshadow their big day and are still looking forward to saying “I do.”

“Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday,” the royal source said. “Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day.”

The source added that the royal couple has “loads to do” ahead of their nuptials and that Markle’s shoes for the ceremony were delivered at the palace on Thursday, May 17.