Actress Ada Ameh Dies After Collapsing

Popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has died after collapsing suddenly on July 17, according to various reports. Ameh was 48 when President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas confirmed that she died Sunday at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation hospital in Delta State, according to Vanguard.

Ameh reportedly collapsed suddenly while a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family, and despite being rushed to the NNPC hospital, died before they could reach the medical facility. Ameh first stepped into the spotlight while playing Anita in the 1996 film Domitilla before solidifying her star status with her comedic characters and her role in The Johnsons.

Ameh's partner, George Deegha, released a heartbreaking statement on Instagram after her sudden passing. "How my world crumbled before me, I have lost you, you were my friend, partner, soul mate," he wrote alongside a photo of the actress. "I feel lost and alone, I do not know what to do. it is a never ending nightmare of pain for me, like a nail being drilled into my heart, aches and pull out . I know I will never get over your death, somehow I have to get through it. this grief is indescribable."

He continued in a subsequent post of plans for Ameh's burial, "After meetings with various heads of family clan which lasted for days in Ogboju, Otukpo local government area, in Benue state, burial arrangement has been decided and to be communicated by The Family in no time. Thank you Friday Ameh for all you did. And thank you Abahi, Ene, Ohi and other family members God bless you all."

Ameh's best friend and fellow Nollywood actress Empress Njamah also shared a statement after keeping a low profile for days. The Abuja-based actress said in a statement on Instagram, "Hello, fam? Sorry, I have not been able to receive calls and reply to messages since we all heard the sad news, I was down in health, but am out of danger now, and am taking it easy (advised by the doctors) thanks for attending my mini candle light, checking on me, we lost an amazing soul but her memories will forever remain in our hearts keep resting my sweet trouble Ada Ameh." She continued in the caption, "Thank you all. Thank you all. Thank you all. I will respond to messages when am stronger, thanks to everyone."