Actor John Schneider Released From Jail in Alimony Dispute

Former Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star John Schneider was released from jail on Tuesday just five hours after he was booked in Los Angeles for refusal to pay spousal alimony, Fox News reports.

The 58-year-old was released from the Los Angeles County Jail when his three-day sentence was cut short because of overcrowding.

Schneider had previously told Fox News that he cannot afford the payments (totaling over $150,000) to his estranged wife Elvira “Elly” Schneider because his income isn’t sufficient enough to make the payment. He claimed that he hit hard financial times and spent much of his money repairing his movie studio in Louisiana after it was destroys in a March 2016 flood.

Schneider told Fox News Tuesday that he believes was sent to jail because of a “bias against conservatives, Republicans, in Hollywood.”

“[Within the] court system, I was treated like I was guilty until proven innocent, like a second-class citizen,” he said. “I do think there’s a bias against conservatives, Republicans, in Hollywood, but I think if you let that alter how you are, then I question how you are,” he said, adding that he voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. “If you believe it, speak it, live it.”

He added that he thinks conservatives in Hollywood should do more to publicize their views.

“I supported the last president [even though] I didn’t vote for him, but I supported him because I believe that’s my duty as a United States citizen,” he said. “The difference here is that I did vote [for Trump] and I don’t mind people knowing that.”

He previously told the news outlet that he believes the justice system supports those who feel entitled to receive money without working.

“I’ve worked seven days a week, 80 hours a week, at least since 1978,” he said as he prepared to turn himself in. “I have, as every working person has, a mountain of debt that was attached to my dream. And there’s a group now that somehow feels they’re entitled to life or even luxury without work and the judicial system apparently agrees with that.”

A judge gave Schneider until March 14 to pay his debt owed to Elvira, who filed for divorce in Los Angeles county in November 2014 after 21 years of marriage.

The two share three adult children together. At that February hearing, the judge reportedly ordered Schneider to transfer his Apple Valley property to Elvira and resolve his property tax liens, which he did not do.