Shannen Doherty Recalls 'Fight' With Jennie Garth Over Prank on '90210' Set

Shannen Doherty is well-known for her candor, and the actress recently reminded fans of that when recalling a "fight" she had with her 90210 co-star Jennie Garth over an on-set prank. In new episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, Doherty sat down with fellow 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, and discussed some of the trouble she had with her castmates.

"I recall when the tension started happening on the set and it was always awesome to me that the boys got along so well," Doherty said. "You guys were always very supportive of each other and congratulating each other and it wasn't necessarily the same with the girls." Green then noted "Let's just say it wasn't the same with the girls instead of, it wasn't always necessarily the same. 'Cause I feel like you're sugarcoating that situation a little bit ... I remember it got really rough and competitive for you all."

Green went on to say that it was "not an easy situation to watch," and then recalled how he and Ian Ziering — who also starred in 90210 — once had to break up "a fight" between Doherty and Garth. "I remember at one point when there was a fight out front and Ian and I were there," he said. "And so, we were the two that stepped into, kind of, the middle of it to keep it from escalating."

Doherty explained that the whole thing started because of a prank, saying, "What's really funny about that fight that was between myself and Jennie, and it started – I don't know if you remember why it started – she was doing, she was calling it 'Pants Down Day' where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it."

"And then I reversed it and I said, 'Skirt up day,'" Doherty continued. "And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn't think it was that big of a deal. And so I did 'Skirt Up Day' and oh, my God, she lost it on me and I was just not in the mood to back down."

Doherty has always been very open about any issues she's had with co-stars. Recently, her feud with Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano. In response to some public comments from Doherty — regarding on-set behavior — Milano told Charmed fans during a convention panel, "I think I've been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation."

She added, "I have been very forthcoming about that. I don't know how else to fix it."

