Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Age Gap Comments About Her Boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is shutting down comments about the age gap between her and her boyfriend Mark Estes. The 37-year-old Laguna Beach alum took to TikTok Saturday with a sassy lip sync to clap back at the critics of her dating a 24-year-old.

"When they're all up in arms that I'm dating a 24 year old. Andddd?" Cavallari captioned her video, which features the MTV alum lip-syncing to the audio, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?"

Cavallari and Estes sparked romance rumors last month with photos of the two in Mexico obtained by TMZ, and the Very Cavallari star confirmed they were dating when she went Instagram official with Estes on Feb. 27. "He makes me happy," Cavallari wrote alongside a photo of her cuddled up with her beau. Estes would go on to repost her picture on his Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis. The same day, Estes posted a spicy TikTok with Cavallari featuring the two dancing and kissing by a pool, which he captioned, "Ready to fall."

Just days later, Cavallari appeared on her boyfriend's Montana Boyz TikTok account, dancing to Jason Aldean's 2009 track "She's Country" with fellow Montana Boyz Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. At the end of the video, Estes can be seen grabbing Cavallari from behind as she grins. The group captioned the video, "Brother she's country..."

Cavallari was previously married to NFL player Jay Cutler, 40, for seven years before their 2020 split, which was finalized two years later. The former couple share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8. Cavallari has gone on to date comedian Jeff Dye, 41, and country singer Chase Rice, 38, since then.

In June, Cavallari told E! News that she wasn't actively looking to date, and that she was "first and foremost" a mom to her three kids."I'm not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on," she said of her dating life at the time. "It's really not important to me right now. It's just not with where I'm at in my life."

"I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time," she continued. "Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."

