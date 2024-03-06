Actor John Okafor Dies From Cardiac Arrest

Nigerian actor and comedian John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has died. The veteran actor reportedly passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos state, according to local reports, with Actors Guild of Nigeria President Emeka Rollas sharing on Saturday that Okafor suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 62.

Further information regarding Okafor's passing, including a confirmed cause of death, were not immediately available. The actor has notably suffered a series of health issues in recent years, and claimed to have several poison attempts. More recently, the actor was hospitalized in October 2023 for "a ""strange and dangerous illness," his family sharing in a November health update that he underwent seven "successful" surgeries and had to have one of his legs amputated. Okafor's former manager, Emeka Chochoo, later told PUNCH that the amputation was done due to an infection of his artery that was not caught early enough.

Amid his health crisis, Okafor's son Daniel Okafor and adopted daughter Jasmine Chioma were arrested in January 2024 on suspicion of hacking into their father's phone and taking $60,700 (£47,800) for themselves. They are expected to appear in court on March 11, per the BBC.

While Okafor is well-known for having starred in dozens of Nollywood films, including Keziah and 9 Wives, he is best known for the film Mr Ibu. The role became his career-long nickname. And spawned several sequels, including Mr Ibu in London (2004) and Ibu in Prison (2006). In total, the actor starred in more than 200 Nollywood films.

News of his passing sparked a flurry of tributes. Nigeria's Culture Minister Hannatu Musawa described Okafor as a household name who made families smile throughout his career. Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie wrote, per PUNCH, ""It is well...rest well, sir." Peter, a singer and member of the pop group, P-Square, wrote, "Rest well, Mr Ibu. We will definitely miss you, brother." Meanwhile, law professor and former UN rapporteur Joy Ezeilo said the actor was a "beloved" figure who "brought laughter to many."

Okafor is survived by his 13 children, according to local media.

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.