Meghan Markle’s Nanny Reportedly Quits Following Birth of Son Archie After 2 Weeks

Less than a month after royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s birth, one of his nannies has reportedly quit due to conflict with new mom Meghan Markle.

According to a royal source who spoke to Express, the unidentified nanny walked off the job just two weeks after baby Sussex”s May 6 arrival due to Markle’s overprotective nature, which has caused her to keep others from going near her newborn — her first child with Prince Harry.

“Meghan likes to be in control of everything. She just can’t have anyone be alone with Archie. She’s ignoring help,” the source claimed. “No one has looked after him but her.”

The source added that although multiple nannies were hired to take on the role, none of them have been able to complete their assigned duties.

“She won’t allow them near Archie,” they said. “Meghan will only let Doria [Ragland] hold him for a minute, she literally runs in and out of the shower to snap him back up.”

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, had been present for the newest royal’s birth earlier this month, and while the official birth announcement had claimed that she was “with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage” after the birth, she has since returned home to California. That means that Markle is no longer receiving her help in caring for Archie.

Shortly before the Duchess of Sussex had welcomed her first child, her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle had expressed her concern regarding Markle’s attitude, and had even stated her belief that multiple nannies would be hired and her sister would butt heads with them.

“I think Meg will definitely get a nanny,” Samantha said. “I’m pretty sure that her threshold for stress could be quite low in the beginning. How many rooms in Frogmore? I can see them all being filled with nannies.”

“Meghan is very strong-minded, and there will definitely be a butting of heads, but Meghan could learn and grow from that,” she added. “So if the nanny is strong enough, then she won’t be left in tears.”

Despite the reports and Samantha’s own belief that an abundance of nannies would flood the halls of Frogmore Cottage, rumors had swirled in the months leading up to and even in the days just after little Archie’s birth that Markle would forgo assistance.

At the time, Express had reported that Markle and Harry were instead looking to work with a “scaled downed” team, which would not include nannies.