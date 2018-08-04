‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Joanna Krupa Marries Douglas Nunes

Joanna Krupa is officially off the market.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and model married business tycoon Douglas Nunes at a small ceremony at Benedictine Abbey in Krakow, Poland.

“The couple wanted to elope but decided to have close family and friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “There was about 30 people at the wedding… the couple is over the moon excited for their future.”

Krupa, 39, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the happy news with her followers, alongside a stunning photo of herself and Nunes after saying I do.”

“We did it ! @nunes451… dress @sylwiaromaniukcouture @ewa_pieczarka @malgorzata_urbanska_mua @justyna_bulinska #krakow #tyniec it was a very private and small family gathering..wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love,” she wrote.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with warm words of congratulations.

“Congrats beautiful baby,” one user wrote.

“So happy for you pretty lady,” another one commented.

“Congrats small and private can be a very beautiful day for you guys,” a third one shared.

Nunes, who is the co-founder of a tech management company called 451, also shared another photo from the big day with the caption, “Done deal!”

According to Us Weekly, the bride walked down the aisle in a breathtaking Sylwia Romaniuk gown with a mermaid silhouette and a formfitting V-neck bodice and a flowing veil over an elegant updo.

The model’s sister, Marta Andretti (who also appeared on RHOM), served as a bridesmaid in a loosely draped nude sequin gown.

Despite it being a small event, the guests celebrated the big day in a huge way. As seen on Krupa’s Instagram Stories, they crammed into a small golf cart after the ceremony while laughing and zipping through the streets of Krakow. “Hey!” Krupa said in the clip. “This is how we roll.”

Krupa told the outlet in June that she hoped to keep her nuptials “simple,” revealing that she even considered eloping at one point. “No big crazy wedding like I did the first time,” she said, referring to her 2013 wedding to Romain Zago. “Totally opposite.”

The couple announced their engagement in March, just nine months after her divorce from Zago.

She showed off her huge diamond ring on Instagram, writing: “Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household @nunes451.”

The couple may soon be growing their family: “God willing we will start planning this year.”

Congrats to the happy couple!