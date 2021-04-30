Mila Kunis Reveals Bad Financial Advice She Gave Husband Ashton Kutcher — That He Completely Ignored

✖

Mila Kunis just admitted that her husband Ashton Kutcher didn't take her financial advice. But to be fair, it worked out in both of their favor as it appears Kunis isn't the most sound financial adviser. The actress recently confessed during an interview with Stephen Colbert that "sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife."

"The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening," she said according to E!, before adding, "He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife." The former Punk'd host has been known to invest in companies early on like Airbnb and Skype, but apparently Kunis has been known to advise him not to invest in such companies, however, he does it anyway.

While she's usually good at giving advice on consumer goods and items geared towards families and moms, she usually let's her husband take care of the other side of investing. "Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, 'Hey, there's a company, it's kind of like a ride share [...] kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab,'" she said. "I was like, 'That's the worst idea ever.'" She then recalled the time he wanted her to try the at the time up-and-coming business and she admitted that she was furious with him.

"I was like, 'You're going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?' Like, I was furious at him," she said. She then recalled the time he wanted to invest in Bitcoin. "Second time, he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, Babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I'm crazy,'" she said. "He's like, 'There's this thing, it's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency, and there's this company' — this eight-plus years ago — 'It's called Bitcoin.'"

The Bad Moms actress then admitted she told him it was a "horrible idea" but his response was nonchalant as he said, "Cool, we're investing in it," noting that he didn't listen to her but highlighted that it's not the first time he's refused to listen to her advise because "this happens all the time." The sweet pair started dating in 2012 and eventually tied the knot in 2015. Fans famously know their roles on That '70s Show, where they also played a couple.