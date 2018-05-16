Fans Call Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Relationship ‘Toxic’ Amid Reports He’s Back With Ex Jen Harley

Not all fans were pleased to see Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro back together with his fiance, Jen Harley, calling the relationship “toxic” in comments.

Magro and Harley had an aggressive and public break-up at the end of April, calling each other out in a number of Instagram Story posts. Magro was infuriated to find that Harley still had sexual videos from a previous relationship, while Harley was enraged after Magro was filmed cheating on her during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. They hashed their fight out publicly and broke up the next day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the tense split, they seemed to reconcile a couple of weeks later. They decided to try and keep things cordial for the sake of their daughter, Ariana Sky, who was born April 3. While the reconciliation was good for the family, fans seemed to think they were too far gone to save.

“These 2 are back again!!??????” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

“I guess she’ll learn the hard way,” added another. “Ronny ain’t s—!!”

Another simply wrote “toxic” beneath the news. Despite the accusations levelled against both parties, many fans took sides with either Magro or Harley.

“Shes a gold digger,” one person wrote, “and now even more so with at least 2 new seasons coming the checks r going [to] be big!”

“She is not being very smart!” said another. “Take your baby and run!”

Both Magro and Harley accused one another of cheating in the course of their relationship, though Magro’s infidelity was harder to hide. He cheated on Harley knowing he was on camera for MTV.

“It’s hard having a kid on the way and being with someone that you’re not sure you should be with,” he said on the show after the fact.

“It’s hard to just constantly say ‘No, no, no, no’ when it’s like, every girl in the club wants to talk to you. It’s like being in the money machine and the money is just flying everywhere and you’re just trying to grab all of it. That’s what it like. What, you’re just going to stand there? No, you’re going to try to grab all the money.”

During their fight, they spared no detail on Instagram.

“He wants to act fake on the show and like i’m some random he knocked up lol,” Harley wrote on her Story. “He was trying to get me pregnant!! And then cheats on me while I’m preg on tv and then leaves me with a newborn baby lol baby daddy of the year award goes to [Ronnie Magro].”