Baby Sussex’s Birth Announcement Was Very Different Than Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child together and their announcement was slightly different from new royals in the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy this morning May 6, 2019, at 5:26 a.m. local time. The Duke and Duchess not only announced their exciting news via social media but with a traditional easel as well. This formal birth announcement will be placed in front of Buckingham Palace for the first 24 hours before it is removed.

The announcement reads, “The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 05:26am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The bulletin features specific details of baby Sussex’s arrival and is a longstanding tradition among the royal family to display such information; however, there are a few differences this time around.

According to Town & Country Magazine, William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had bulletin’s as well but theirs included specifics of their birth without mention of the Queen or royal family. Their easel’s also included doctor signatures from those present at each birth including Dr. Guy Thorpe-Beeston who appeared for all three births and Dr. Alan Farthing who was present for Charlotte and Louis. Meghan and Harry’s does not provide any of those details.

Prince Harry was as excited as he could be just hours after the birth of baby Sussex when he spoke to the media for his first public statement since his son was born.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagine,” he told reporters. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing.”

After Prince Harry thanked reporters for coming out, he also thanked the horses that were in his interview shot.

His interview comes after an official announcement was made by the palace that stated, “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highness The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highness’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Baby Sussex is seventh in line to the throne and is Queen Elizabeth‘s eighth great-grandchild.