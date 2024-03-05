Bill Cosby Divorce Rumors Swirl in Wake of Sexual Assault Scandals

Bill Cosby's longtime wife Camille has proven she'll always stand by her man, and despite his challenges in recent years and rumors of recent marital trouble; The Cosby Show creator's rep says the two are not divorcing.

Ongoing rumors of Camille potentially leaving Bill resurfaced amid his uphill legal troubles. But his rep, Andrew Wyatt, says the rumors are not true. "She's not leaving him," Wyatt told RadarOnline.com.

The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. "He's 86 and she's almost 80. She wouldn't divorce him now," he shared added, noting, "It doesn't make sense. She loves Mr. Cosby."

There are claims the two have been living apart, with Camille living in Massachusetts, and Bill living in their Philadelphia home. Wyatt is calling BS, saying Camille "takes care" of Bill. The two haven't been wearing their wedding rings, which Wyatt says: "At their age, they don't have to prove anything to anyone."

Camille has been a fierce supporter of the disgraced comedian amid public scrutiny. At the height of the #MeToo Movement, Camille stood with Bill as dozens of women accused Bill of sexual misconduct.

Reports have also surfaced that the two now live in seclusion as they fear for their lives. The Root reports the couple splits their time between their homes in Massachusetts and New York City as they "don't like being prisoners in their own home," per Wyatt.

"He knows what kind of world they live in," Wyatt added. "Who knows what they'd do to him, his wife, daughters, or grandchildren?"

Bill served nearly three years at a Pennsylvania state prison before he was released after his conviction was overturned in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which said his due process rights were violated by the conviction. He's claimed he's innocent, despite transcripts from court proceedings revealing he previously used quaaludes, a sedative drug, on women without their knowledge and had sexual relations with them.

