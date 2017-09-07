Why Shelton Benjamin Used to Scare the Usos

Everyone remembers their first day of work. But for SmackDown’s Tag Team Champions, The Usos, their first day as WWE Superstars may still shoot jolting pain through their bodies to this day.

The Usos recently joined Edge and Christian on their podcast, E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, and told the story of their first moment as professional wrestlers. According to them, The World’s Greatest Tag Team, Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas had a punishing way of welcoming them into WWE.

“Man, me personally, it’ll be interesting with this brand new tag team that just got here last week, Shelton and Gable. I said them because I ain’t never been in the ring with Shelton and our first practice, our first, like, ‘hey, you guys are wrestling – we’re getting you in the gym right now’ was Shelton and Charlie Haas, [they] dragged me and my brother to a 24 Hour Fitness, the first day, in Houston, Texas, before a contract, before even learning how to bump and they killed us in the gym, like, murdered us like mad men!” he recalled. “And they did it on purpose to where you couldn’t even move. I was like, ‘holy hell!’ But I’ll never forget that and the second day, I was scared to go in the gym. It was the first time of being legit scared to go into a gym, man!”

The Usos say that Benjamin and Haas’ intensity only increased when they were actually in the ring.

“The first time we ever locked up with Charlie Haas it was like a soft lockup. He was like, ‘do it again.’ We went to lock up again [and] ‘boom’, snot came out our nose, ‘this is how you lock up.’ I was like, ‘what the? I don’t think I want to do this.’ Man, he gave me one of the hardest armdrags. I set in for an armdrag and he snapped me so fast, man.’ I was like, ‘okay.’ Now, I knew what I was getting into.”

For better or worse for the Usos, Benjamin is back in WWE. However, the twin Champions are a much different team than they were 10 years ago. Currently, they’re embroiled in a dynamite feud with The New Day. Next week on SmackDown they’ll defend their titles in a Sin City Street Fight. This may signal the beginning of the end for the feud, as the final chapter of their beef may be written at Hell in a Cell.

After that, maybe the Usos will be able to exact some damage on their old sensei, Shelton Benjamin.

