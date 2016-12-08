Trump Nominates Former WWE Exec Linda McMahon To Head Small Business Administration

Is the WWE taking over the White House? U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has officially nominated pro wrestling magnate and former Senate candidate Linda McMahon to head the Small Business Administration, transition officials announced on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Trump to nominate Linda McMahon to serve as Administrator of the Small Business Administration https://t.co/TGMGUaWBm7 pic.twitter.com/Vm5p6QXEIP — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 7, 2016

Trump’s announcement said McMahon would be key in his effort to generate stronger job growth and roll back federal regulations. He said she had helped the WWE grow from a 13-person operation to a publicly traded global enterprise with more than 800 employees worldwide.

After hosting two Wrestlemanias and partaking in a hair vs hair match at another one, Donald Trump entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

McMahon was one of Trump’s early presidential campaign supporters. The former CEO of the WWE ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010.

“Linda has a tremendous background and is widely recognized as one of the country’s top female executives advising businesses around the globe,” Trump said in the announcement.

McMahon said her goal as the SBA chief would be to help small businesses grow and thrive.

More on this story as it develops.