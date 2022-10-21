'The Mysterious Benedict Society': Gia Sandhu and MaameYaa Baofo on Working Alongside Cast of Talented Young Stars (Exclusive)

The Mysterious Benedict Society is returning for Season 2 on Disney+. Fans will watch as Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance – the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict – embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

Ahead of the premiere, PopCulture.com spoke with Gia Sandhu and MaameYaa Baofo, who star as Ms. Perumal and Rhonda Kazembe, respectively. They dished how their favorite part of filming is the talented group of youngsters, showcasing diversity, and how the star is an example of positivity not seen on television previously. Season 2 becomes available for streaming on Disney+ on Oct. 26.

PC: Congratulations on Season 2. What are you guys excited for fans to see this time around?

MB: I'm excited for them to see where this adventure takes them – the kids and the adults alike have all grown and just them tapping into what makes them and what they have to offer. I think it's something exciting to watch as they discover it and develop it and are challenged by it as well.

PC: Gia, for you, how is it working alongside such a talented cast of youngsters?

GS: It's very entertaining. I love seeing what they bring to the set. One of my favorite moments was watching Mystic and Seth. They had this interaction after they were brought together after a period of time apart, and watching them both kind of navigate the awkwardness and where they stand in their friendship – those are all just such real moments. And I think anybody can relate to that feeling of not knowing where you stand with another person. So it's really nice to see them all bring new colors to their character as they're growing up.

PC: One of the things that I love about the show also is that I think it does a great job at having diversity in its casting. How important do both of you feel that that is for viewers, especially for children, to see who may be watching the show?

MB: It's 100% important. It's a slice of life. This is our world. We are a diverse world, and so for the show to have two women of color kicking butt and being three-dimensional. I applaud Trenton for introducing these characters and the writers for wanting to explore and extend our characters even more. It means the world when little kids come up and talk about how much they love seeing themselves in the show. That's what this is about. The show talks about how these kids have so much talent because, and they're unique and skilled because of who they are. So to bring that to viewers for them to be like, "Exactly who I am is enough," I'm on board for that.

PC: I love that the show is based upon orphans with all of these cool talents and characteristics, and I think that the underlying theme there, like you mentioned, is just being yourself and creating a community around you, which is something that I think obviously fits for the likes of Disney. Do you also think that that is one of the reasons why the show resonates with its viewers?

GS: Yeah, very much so. To be able to say to children that you are perfect as you are and the things that make you unique are the things that are actually going to be aids for you in your life, I think that that's a really powerful and strong and very empowering message for young people to hear. That conformity is not…to be able to conform, as even in the show, as Dr. Carton is selling in terms of everybody should be happy all the time, that that's not real life, and it's the things that it's your individuality that's ultimately going to be your super strength. It's a really powerful message.