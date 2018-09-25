‘The Conners’: Johnny Galecki, Juliette Lewis Confirmed to Return With Photo on Updated ‘Roseanne’ Set

Johnny Galecki will officially be returning to world of Roseanne, as it’s been revealed that he is making an appearance on The Conners.

A newly posted Instagram photo showed that both Galecki and actress Juliette Lewis will be turning up on the spinoff series.

Fans were unsure if Galecki would return to the role of David Healy after he said in a recent interview that scheduling conflicts might prevent it from happening.

“I still love all those people there, and I still have a high school crush on that character, and we’re talking about it and trying to get the schedules figured out, so fingers crossed,” he explained to Late Late Show host James Corden in an interview.

Lewis is new to the franchise, as she has been tapped to play Blue, David’s never-before-seen girlfriend who was briefly referred to by Darlene (Sara Gilbert) during the Roseanne revival earlier this year.

Coincidentally, as some fans may remember, Galecki and Lewis actually played brother and sister in the classic holiday film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

A few years later, Galecki was cast on Roseanne, and that role would go on to change the trajectory of his career forever. During an interview with the AV Club in 2014, Galecki shared that his time on that show helped prepare him for his career-defining turn as Leonard Hofstadter on the hit CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory.

“My experience makes me a bit more schooled in rolling with those changes in front of the audience—it’s something I really like, and I think the cast finds it exciting,” he stated. “But as far as the show working as a whole, I had no idea.”

“That’s not to say that I didn’t have faith in it, but I’ve done quite a few things that I thought would strike a chord and they didn’t,” Galecki continued. “See, you don’t know about those because nobody saw them. [Laughs.] But there’s no recipe, no matter how hard you work or how hard you commit.”

“I think a lot of it has to do with chemistry, and I did feel that. I had a new excitement for the show when they hired Kaley [Cuoco-Sweeting] and Kunal [Nayyar] and Simon [Helberg] for the second pilot that we did,” he went on to say. “With everyone doing their thing at the table reading, it just made sense. And that’s not something that you can necessarily foresee or cast. It just happens or it doesn’t.”

The Conners will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 16.