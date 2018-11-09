Every ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Reference in ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 1

Despite being born out of the beloved legacy of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. continues to establish itself as a ratings hit and fan-favorite series for FX audiences.

The Sons spinoff series did not hesitate to pay tribute to the original series, whether it was through the surprise cameo of a fan-favorite character, a quiet moment filled with symbolism or even with its biggest cliffhanger to date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now that the season finale of Mayans M.C. aired, scroll through to see how the show referenced Sons of Anarchy in its first season.

The Crow

From the opening scene of the series, co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James made it very clear SAMCRO was done and the Mayans were the new heroes of the story.

In the poignant moment from the premiere, viewers see the border wall and the camera pans to a dead crow on the road being eaten by a stray dog. Seconds after the moment, the dog gets out of the way as our new hero Ezequiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) plows the dead bird as he speeds down the road in his motorcycle.

A clear sign that the Mayans, and EZ, are the new powerful motorcycle club to follow in this new story.

A Similar Location

Very early on in the story, viewers are informed that EZ spent quite a few years in prison for murdering a police officer. He is given early release at the beginning of the series, though the conditions of his parole come with quite a few strings attached.

What you might not realize is that EZ was serving his sentence at Stockton State Prison, the same place where Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) once was held, as well as many other members of the Sons of Anarchy universe.

A Mother of a Surprise

The Mayans series premiere offered quite a few nods at the original series, but nothing delighted viewers more than the cameo of fan-favorite character Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal) in a quick flashback scene.

As Emily (Sarah Bolger) visits EZ in prison in the quick scene, he tells her that he believes he’ll be in prison for a really long time and breaks up with her. In anger, Emily shows him a photo of a sonogram letting him know she’s carrying his baby and walks away. Upon the realization EZ becomes agitated and tries to follow her, which leads the prison guards to start beating him.

Gemma, who appears to be waiting to visit someone in the prison, turns around and just says “a—holes” before the story goes back to the present day.

Gang Ties

Quickly in the series premiere, we find out that the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans are working closely with the Galindo cartel, helping with the transport of drugs close to the border.

When a shipment is stolen, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) is introduced as the leader of the cartel. Sons of Anarchy fans will remember that the Galindo cartel was the same organization working with Jax and SAMCRO since season four, though at the time they also had ties to the feds. At the time, the leader of the cartel was someone else we never saw on the show, though it is understood that the man was Miguel’s father.

Alvarez’s Return

As one of the founding members of the Mayans M.C., Oakland charter president Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) plays a prominent role in the new series. He is the center of negotiations between the Santo Padre charter and the cartel and serves as the ultimate leader of the club.

We love seeing one of Sons of Anarchy‘s most memorable guest stars throughout the series play a bigger role on Mayans.

A Visit from the Sons

Perhaps the most obvious reference to the original series on Mayans so far has been a visit from the actual club in the premiere, though it was a different charter.

As the Mayans searched for the missing shipment of drugs belonging to the cartel, the group found themselves outnumbered and outgunned in a cemetery and in need of help. At that point the San Bernardino charter of the Sons of Anarchy showed up and helped them out of the scary situation.

The scene brought back charter president Les Packer (Robert Patrick), who had appeared on a couple of episodes of the original series, to the fold. And he promised to be there for the Mayans no matter what, meaning he might be back to help again soon.

A Missing Son

Episode two kicked off a storyline that Sons fans will find familiar, as Emily and Miguel’s baby son was kidnapped by Adelita (Carla Baratta) and her group as an act of revenge against the cartel.

The storyline resonated with Sons fans who remember when Jax suffered through the kidnapping of his first son Abel in season three, which led the club to pay a visit to the charter in Belfast, Ireland.

Chucky

Episode two also brought another fan-favorite character to the new show, as fans were surprised to see Chucky (Michael Ornstein) working for the Mayans.

In a quick scene, Chucky was revealed to be working the front desk at the Mayans’ scrap yard, much like he did at SAMCRO’s auto repair shop in the original series.

Sutter said in an interview after Chucky’s cameo that a later episode of season one will explain how Chucky ended up in Santo Padre, though they won’t dwell too much on the details.

The Phone Number

Episode three was almost entirely lacking in Sons of Anarchy references, until the last few minutes.

When EZ’s father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) talks to DEA Agent Kevin Jimenez (Maurice Compte) about his son’s deal with the government for his early release, the agent gives him a new number where he can be reached.

Fans took note of the number and realized there was a gift in real life for them upon calling (310) 369-4951.

“Hi, you’ve reached the Teller-Morrow Garage,” Gemma Teller says. “Nobody’s here to take your call — because we’re all f—ing dead.”

A Villain Returns

Episode 6 shocked fans of both Mayans M.C. and Sons after EZ saw a mysterious figure standing outside of the scrap yard as he left for the night.

The man turned out to be none other than Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter, who famously almost took down the cartel and the Sons before the CIA stopped him in season four of Sons of Anarchy. His arrival created a slew of new problems for the club, and set up the drama for the rest of the season.

Another Club Appearance

The Sons of Anarchy made a quick appearance in episode 7 as the series dealt with trouble from all sides, including the DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s office and Los Olvidados.

In the quick scene, the Sons and Mayans amicably hugged and said hello to each other while the Sons sold guns to the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans.

The moment was interrupted when EZ got a call from his cousin Kevin (Maurice Compte) letting him know that his deal keeping him out of prison had fallen through and he was a wanted man once again.

Revisiting his Failure

As Potter attempted to get Miguel Galindo and his wife Emily to turn and make a deal with the government, he relived his failure of taking down the Sons of Anarchy.

“Seven years ago I was moments away from shutting down one of the largest arms dealers on the West Coast,” he said. “Culmination of a three-year RICO investigation. The Real IRA and their leather-clad salesmen, the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. But before that could happen, fate intervened. I was informed by powers greater than myself that the Irish guns must keep flowing. They were needed to ensure that the Galindo cartel didn’t lose their grip on los señora heroin trade.”

“When that RICO case shattered, I nearly traded in my wings,” Potter continued. “But I needed to understand what happened and why. I requested a training sabbatical with the foreign affairs division in Mexico City. I immersed myself in the culture. I learned the language. Got to know key players in Mexico’s ever-shifting power structure. My somewhat obsessive nature secured me the racist moniker (in Spanish) ‘The White Aztec.’”

He then tells Miguel he intends for him to turn and help him take down Adelita and Los Olvidados.

A Promise to Jax

The season finale was filled with Sons of Anarchy Easter eggs and big moments, but none left fans happier than when Marcus Alvarez brought up Sons of Anarchy hero Jax Teller.

As the Mayans discuss the possibility of a new deal between SAMCRO, the Mayans and the Cartel, the Mayans discuss their past relationship with the Charming charter.

“Our club has a relationship with Charming. Volatile past but a profitable peace. I’m gonna make sure I keep that promise to Jax Teller,” Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) says. The club then decides to pass the proposal, and the celebrations begin.

Two Major Characters Return

The Mayans M.C. season finale had what is probably the biggest clash between the mythology of both FX series.

Before that reveal happened, fans were treated to seeing Happy Lowman (David Labrava) and Rane Quinn (Rusty Cooners) from the original series make an appearance, after the Mayans decide to partner up in a new business deal and they are sent to come down and celebrate the news with them.

‘Happy’ Twist

The final moments of the season finale left fans shocked when the person who killed EZ’s mother was revealed to be a beloved character from Sons of Anarchy.

In a flashback sequence viewers saw how EZ accidentally shot and killed a police officer — which led to his 10-year arrest — as he chased down his mother’s killer.

The man was revealed to be Happy Lowman, before the series returned to present day, to EZ staring at Happy from across the scrap yard and recognizing him before the episode ended in the major cliffhanger.

How will the show handle this huge connection to Sons of Anarchy? Mayans M.C. will return for its second season in 2019.