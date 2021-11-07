‘SNL’: Dionne Warwick Show Sketch Returns With Surprising Guest Star

Saturday Night Live brought back its recurring Dionne Warwick Talk Show sketch during this weekend’s episode, and featured a surprise guest that few could predict. At the end, cast member Ego Nwodim introduced the real Dionne Warwick! The two even sang a bit of “What The World Needs Now Is Love” before the sketch ended.

The sketch began as past Dionne Warwick Talk Show sketches have, with other members of the cast playing various music stars forced to take seemingly unrelated questions from Nwodim’s Warwick. Guest host Kieran Culkin played singer Jason Mraz, while musical guest Ed Sheeran played himself. There was also a segment where Nwodim forced a doctor (Andrew Dismukes) to try to give her a COVID vaccine booster shot while she sang.

“I am sick and tired of interviewing people who are not icons. Please welcome, me,” Nwodim said to introduce her last guest as the real Warwick walked onstage, wearing a glittering tracksuit. “I am so excited to be here with you,” Warwick said as she sat down.

“Dionne, why are you perfect?” Nowdim asked. “My darling, I’m not perfect. I’m just very, very good,” Warwick replied. Warwick also joked that she would tweet about why no one asks Burt Bacharach to write new songs. Nwodim then invited Warwick to sing with her, and the two got up to belt out the first few lines of “What The World Needs Now Is Love.”

The Dionne Warwick Talk Show sketches were born as a parody of Warwick’s famous Twitter posts. Warwick is also a big fan of Nwodim’s impersonation of her. “This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, [SNL],” Warwick tweeted in December 2020. “That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew [Brittani Warwick] had so many jobs?” The legendary singer later praised tagged Nwodim, telling the actress, “You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star.”

Warwick wasn’t the only surprise guest star of the night. Former SNL cast member Tracy Morgan popped up at the end of a men’s bathroom sketch. New episodes of SNL air on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays.