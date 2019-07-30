‘SEAL Team’ Stuntman Hopeful Allegedly Shot With Live Round During Audition

It’s been reported that a SEAL Team stuntman hopeful was allegedly shot in the back with a live round during his audition. According to The Blast, stuntman Alex Schoenauer has filed a lawsuit over the incident, which took place in September 2018. Schoenauer has previously worked on films such as Transformers: The Last Knight, Star Trek Beyond, as well as the upcoming, A Quiet Place 2. He states that while he was auditioning for JMP Productions he was hit with a real bullet. JMP is headed by Julie Michaels, and — per the legal documents — JMP works with SEAL Team, as well as fellow CBS drama S.W.A.T.

Schoenauer states that he was sent to Oaktree Gun Club in Santa Clarita, California, and told to meet with a firearm instructor, as well as a stuntwoman who was also auditioning for a role.

The group went through a staged scene that required the two to burst through a doorway while holding semi-automatic rifles. Schoenauer says that the instructor requested that “live ammunition” be used during the audition.

According to the lawsuit, he states that as the two were charging through the door, the stuntwoman fired her rifle and the bullet hit him.

Schoenauer is suing Oak Tree Gun Club, JMP Productions, the firearm instructor, and the auditioning stuntwoman, claiming that he’s been unable to work or collect a paycheck since the incident.

Schoenauer is not the only injured stuntman to wind up in the headlines lately, as stuntman Joe Watts was admitted to the hospital last week after suffering a fall on the set of Fast & Furious 9.

Watts has been working as Vin Diesel’s stuntman on the movie, and was filming a stunt that required him to leap from a balcony. However, when he jumped, it appears that his safety wire failed.

“He was meant to be left dangling below the balcony via the wire and then lowered slowly to the ground, but he plunged to the ground and landed on his head,” an insider said.

“Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened,” the insider added.

Watts’ fiancée Tilly Powell eventually posted about his condition on Facebook , explaining, “I’m hoping you all understand why I can’t get back to all your messages individually. I’m writing this to update everyone at once. Joe has suffered a serious head injury and is in an induced coma.”

“He is stable and is being monitored closely throughout the night,” she added. “I love him so much and my heart is shattered. He has all his family and friends by his side to get him through this!”