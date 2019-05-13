‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5 Killed One Character With Some Sweet Revenge

One of Game of Thrones most complicated characters took down one of its last remaining villains on this week’s episode, leaving fans confused.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

Game of Thrones is known for long redemption arcs and moral gray areas. Perhaps no character has exemplified that better than Jaime Lannister, who pushed a child out of a window in the pilot episode and has somehow gone on to become a Westerosi hero. This week, he took his redemption even further by killing Euron Greyjoy himself.

Jaime had fans nervous last week when he seemed to change sides in a matter of nights. He slept with Brienne of Tarth in the celebration after the Battle of Winterfell, and he opted to stay in Winterfell as a “guest” of Brienne and Sansa Stark, rather than ride south in the battle at King’s Landing. However, in the end he could not resist the call of battle, and he left Brienne crying.

This week, we learned that Jaime did not get far. He was taken prisoner by the Unsullied, much like the early seasons when he was captured by Robb Stark’s Northmen. This time, however, he was freed by Tyrion, who urged him to sneak into the city and flee with Cersei.

Jaime’s solo mission inside the castle did not go exactly as planned, but it did give him the chance to take down one of the greatest threats to Westeros: Euron Greyjoy. Euron is the deranged leader of the Ironborn, who murdered his own brother — Theon and Yara’s father — upon his return from exile. After allying himself with Cersei, attempting to kill his own niece and nephew and even becoming the queen’s lover, it looks like Euron’s adventure are at an end.

Euron was predictably on-board one of his many ships when the battle began. He wore a sly smile, perhaps confident that he could kill Drogon as he killed Rhaegal before. Instead, Daenerys flew down directly out of the sun, blinding her opponents. She rained fire on the ships, destroying the fleet in one fell swoop. Euron just barely managed to jump off of his boat, as he mocked Theon for doing last season.

The captain washed up on shore, only to find himself facing Jaime Lannister. The disgraced knight had plenty of reasons to hate Euron, but he did not make it personal as he struck the killing blow. With that, the last of Cersei’s military strength, and her best chance at a legitimate marriage pact were gone.

Sunday’s deaths came fast and hard, but there is one more episode of Game of Thrones left. There is no telling what is in store for the series finale, but it sure to be surprising.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.