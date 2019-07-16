‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series: House of Stark New Look and Sigil Revealed

The Game of Thrones prequel series will feature a new sigil for the House of Stark, and photos from the set of the show have revealed what the new family crest will look like. The set photos emerged online, with one revealing appears to be an ancient version of the Stark sigil. This is due to the new series — which is currently being called Bloodmoon — being set thousands of year in the past. As fans are aware, the Stark logo is a direwolf, which is their spirit animal, in a way, as well as their literal animal during Game of Thrones.

In addition to the image of the new Stark sigil, some photos were also captured of archaic-style boats out on the water.

The sigil banner appears to be set at stern of the boats, and actors can be seen in costume in the boats as well.

Only shortly before sunset the prop boat came out of the grotto again to go back to the production’s second base in the port of Gaeta. This time the boat’s crew was in costume and the banner (which might be an early Stark one?) revealed. #Bloodmoon #Gaeta pic.twitter.com/WYRFn3aJMT — GoTlike Locations (@GoTlikeLocation) July 15, 2019

Recently, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin recently spoke out about the new series, and explained a little bit of what fans can expect.

“We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest,” he revealed. “But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

Closer look at the boat and its crew, armed with sunscreen from the Age of Heroes, after the rehearsal on their way back to the port. #Bloodmoon #Gaeta pic.twitter.com/OE12scgxUe — GoTlike Locations (@GoTlikeLocation) July 14, 2019

He also confirmed that direwolves and the Starks are part if it, then adding, “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

Finally, Martin revealed that the timeline for the show predates the Lannisters, but assured fans that their origins are referred to.

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Casterly Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” he said. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

At this time, there is no word on when the Game of Thrones prequel will debut, but Martin did tease that he thinks it will be titled The Longest Night, but that is unconfirmed by HBO at this time.