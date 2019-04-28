‘Game of Thrones’: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Excitement for Next Episode With ‘Us’ Reference

Lupita Nyong’o shared her excitement for Game of Thrones‘ anticipated Battle of Winterfell episode with a terrifying, and hilarious, Us clip.

The Oscar winner took to Twitter to join the legion of fans of the HBO drama series to show her excitement, and anxiety over Episode 3, which is set to feature the deadly battle between the armies of the living and the Night King’s Army of the Dead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hilarious tweet includes one of Nyong’o’s most terrifying scenes from the Jordan Peele-directed film, featuring her Tethered character, Red, making one of her signature scary looks.

The tweet, which has received over 8,000 tweets and 47,000 likes in less than 24 hours, inspired massive response from fans, equally as eager to find out what will happen next on Game of Thrones.

“I’m honestly having an anxiety attack just thinking about it,” one fan replied, adding three crying emojis and likely referring to the likely deaths of many of the show’s beloved characters during the epic battle episode.

“[You’re] a big fan of Game of Thrones too Lupita that’s so cool… I can’t wait for Ep3 of Final 8th Season of Game of Thrones too So it Begins Soon Our Watch Will End bring on the last 4eps,” another user commented.

“I’m absolutely dreading tomorrow’s episode I will not be able to cope one bit with any of them dying,” another fan wrote.

Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones is set to feature the show’s biggest battle sequence yet, as the first two episodes of the show saw many of the show’s beloved characters come together to prepare for the war against the Night King.

Writer and producer Bryan Cogman described the upcoming hour to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Without getting into spoilers, this is the dread coming to your door,” Cogman said. “The White Walkers and the Night King are the end personified. Whatever that means to you, that’s what you’re going to see next week.”

The main characters in danger of possibly dying at the hands of the Army of the Dead include, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, Theon Greyjoy, Jaime Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, The Hound, Jorah Mormont, Grey Worm, Davos Seaworth, Podrick, Beric Dondarrion, Tormun Giantsbane, Lyanna Mormont and Dolorous Edd.

Other significant characters will be staying in a supposedly safe space as the battle rages on, the crypts under Winterfell. Among those characters is Tyrion Lannister, Missandei, Samwell Tarley, Varys and Gilly.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.